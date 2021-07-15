Three more IC complaints tabled

Grimsby’s Integrity Commissioner Michael Maynard released findings in three more complaints at Monday’s council meeting.

A complaint from a member of the public regarding potential conflicts of interest for Coun. John Dunstall was found in favour of Dunstall with no conflict being found.

A complaint by Coun. Dave Kadwell against Coun, Lianne Vardy, which had come to council before with a note it was out of the IC’s jurisdiction to give a finding came back again.

In the end, Maynard found in Vardy’s favour saying there was no breach of the code of conduct.

A complaint by Coun. Dorothy Bothwell that Coun. Dave Sharpe failed to declare a conflict of interest on a tax write off in May for a property his parents owned was found valid, but minor.

Sharpe noted to Maynard he was not aware of the conflict until it was noted by Bothwell and took steps to remedy the situation immediately. No penalty is to be issued.