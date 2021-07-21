Grimsby council pulls plug at 11th hour

After five hours of committee of the whole discussions, Grimsby council cancelled it full council meeting.

The move came while debating approval of a motion to extend hours beyond the 11 p.m. curfew in procedural bylaws.

Coun. Dave Sharpe who, like others, has raised the issue of meetings running into the midnight hour as a problem before, said it is a question of accessibility for residents, among other issues. He called on council to defeat the motion to extend and reschedule a new meeting.

Mayor Jeff Jordan noted there were delegations who had waited five hours to speak.

“This happens every single time,” said Coun. Dorothy Bothwell, who noted delegations need to be moved up to the start of the night.

Clerk Sarah Kim noted council has a workshop meeting next Monday so shifting the meeting to July 26 would work schedule-wise.

Council voted 7-2, with Coun. Kevin Ritchie and Coun. Dave Kadwell voting to extend the meeting. Kim will release meeting details when ready.