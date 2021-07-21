Pop-up library at Hilary Bald Park this Friday

Looking for a good book and a chance to learn more about fire safety?

The Lincoln Public Library (LPL) and Lincoln Fire Rescue have teamed up to deliver just the event.

The LPL Pop-up Library will be joined by a real fire truck at Hilary Bald Park this Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition to finding a new read and exploring the fire truck, participants can: meet Sparky the Fire Dog, learn more about fire safety, go on a Storywalk, sign for a library card, register for TD

Summer Reading Club and the LPL’s Teen and Adult Reading Challenges, play games, and even get online with the pop-up library’s mobile hotspot.

Stay tuned for future pop-up library events throughout the summer.