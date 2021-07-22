New procurement policy touches off lively debate

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Right on the heels of saying staff provide expert opinion and council should follow their direction, Grimsby council shelled a staff planning report and supported a major change in a recommendation.

At Monday’s meeting, council approved a major change in the procurement process – one which will allow CAO Harry Schlange to have a $50,000 limit on spending without council approval – only an “informal” quote process, among several other changes.

While there were other concerns, that is the one which drew the most comment with several noting the spill amount should be lowered. This new 19-page policy was approved 5-4.

While Coun. Randy Vaine, lauded interim director of finance Melanie Steele noting her report was good enough for him to support it, Coun. Lianne Vardy said earlier the job of council was to look beyond one view and balance decisions.

Later in the agenda, a design proposal for 3 Slessor Blvd came up with staff recommending a modern style. Council panned the look with Coun. Dorothy Bothwell saying it contravened what was approved at the Heritage Advisory Committee.

Coun. Dave Sharpe noted council did not have to take the recommendation of staff.

Assistant director of planning Walter Basic agreed noting staff make recommendations, council makes decisions.

Coun. voted 7-2 to have the design revert from modern to red brick in a style which matched neighbouring properties.