NewsNow Podcast Episode 15: Comedy Nights in Grimsby ft. David Green

Comedy is coming to Grimsby! The DIA has teamed up with Garden City comic David Green to put on a series of weekly, outdoor comedy shows in Coronation Park. Anyone looking for a good laugh can come down to the park on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Bring your own chair, of course!

These shows feature a line-up of veteran stand-up comedians who have been featured on shows like Just for Laughs, the Debaters, and many other venues.

This was all possible thanks to David Green, who leveraged his network from a long career in funny business to get these comics on board.

In this episode, David discusses the inaugural Comedy Night in Grimsby with Mike, as well as its bright future.

