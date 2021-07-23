“Much needed” repairs for Vineland’s First Ave

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Residents of First Ave. in Vineland will soon see not only their road reconstructed but also their aging watermain replaced at the same time.

Lincoln’s Committee of the Whole approved in principle to tender the road and watermain replacement project for a total amount of $1,033,896 at its July 5 meeting. This brought a savings of approximately $150,000 from the project’s originally estimated cost.

Couns. Paul MacPherson and Mike Mikolic both noted that they were pleased to see the project moving forward not only to repair First Ave. but also to install new water infrastructure.

MacPherson said after the meeting that Ward 3 residents had to deal with the poor condition of the road for long enough.

“This is a road that’s needed repair for sometime,” he said. “It’s not a major artery, but it’s an important access from Victoria Ave. to Twenty-First St.”

He said that he agreed with Coun. Mikolic’s comment that the project is “about more than just the road,” since it represents an important investment in the Town’s infrastructure through replacing the watermain.

The project was originally slated for 2020’s budget, but was bumped to 2022’s budget as the Town adjusted to the first wave of COVID.

With this motion, the project will likely be underway in 2021.

Coun. Mikolic said acting now afforded the Town a decent amount in savings.

“The timing to rehabilitate both the surface and the underground simultaneously was always our goal, resulting in savings of almost $150,000…which may not have been the case had we delayed this project,” Mikolic said.

With the project tendered, construction will begin later in the year.