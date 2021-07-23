Walk-ins now available at all Niagara Region Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics

To help make it easier to get the vaccine, walk-ins for those getting their first and second doses are now welcome at all Niagara Region Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone 12 years of age or older who does not yet have their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to come to any Public Health clinic across the region whenever and wherever works best for them. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics.

“Most Niagara residents have already made the choice to get fully vaccinated and beat back the tide of this pandemic,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health, Niagara Region Public Health.

“With the delta variant ascendant around the globe, we are seeing that those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are overwhelmingly the ones suffering illness and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. With easier and more plentiful access to vaccinations than ever before, let’s all do our part to Stick it to COVID for good.”

Niagara Region Public Health clinics are held in various locations throughout the region. A full schedule can be found on the Region’s website

Next week, clinics will be held at the following locations:

July 25-27 – St. Catharines/Thorold, Brock University

July 27 – Wainfleet, Firefighters’ Community Hall

July 28 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

July 28-29 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

July 29 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

July 30 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

July 30-31 – Lincoln, Lincoln Community Centre

July 31 – Fort Erie, Leisureplex

Walk-in vaccinations depend on vaccine supply and therefore are not guaranteed. To ensure vaccine will be available, people are still encouraged to book an appointment either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900. Same-day appointments are welcome. If someone arrives late for an appointment, it will still be honoured.