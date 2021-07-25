UPDATE #2: Fatal “fail to remain” Lincoln accident under investigation

Continued investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit as well as 8 District (Grimsby) detectives into a fatal Sunday morning collision on Lincoln’s North Service Road has resulted in the identification of a suspect.

Today (Monday July 26) the male who was allegedly driving the car which collided with a 51-year-old Grimsby male cyclist turned himself in to police and the vehicle involved was seized.

A 37-year-old Oshawa man is facing the following charge:

– Fail to stop cause death

He is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday July 27, 2021 via video at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines.

The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009433 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

-30-

UPDATE #1

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal fail to remain collision that occurred in Lincoln this morning. The deceased has been identified as a 51-year-old man from Grimsby.

The investigation has determined the cyclist and the suspect car were both westbound at the time of the collision.

The suspect vehicle is a 4-door sedan that has been described at grey/blue, light green. The car will have damage in the following locations:

Heavy damage to the passenger side windshield with a hole in the glass near the roof line

Passenger side dented roof

Damage to front bumper and hood

Dark tinted windows

Detectives have determined the driver was fully aware of the collision and then left scene. The suspect has been described as:

Male white in his 30s

Heavy set build at approximately 6 feet tall

Dark coloured hair.

The suspect was wearing:

A grey jacket or sweater

A red checkered shirt

The suspect vehicle was last seen west bound on the North Service Road.

The suspect should contact legal counsel to plan a peaceful surrender as soon as possible.

Based on the proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Highway members of the public in the Hamilton, Halton and Greater Toronto area are asked to also be on the look out for the damaged car.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.