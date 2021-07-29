NewsNow Podcast Episode 16: The New Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre ft. Jasmine Proteau

The new Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre building in Jordan is finally completed and open to the public. Residents can explore the state of the art facility and its tremendous collection, as well as once again visit the Jordan Schoolhouse and the Fry Family House.

Lincoln exhibitions and collections curator Jasmine Proteau came on the podcast this episode to recount the saga of building the museum building, consolidating its 14,000 piece collection into a state-of-the-art archive, and as well as give a verbal tour of the new facility’s exhibition.

This episode is a supplement to a story originally published in NewsNow.