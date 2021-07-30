Nelles Manor events coming up next month

A Vintage and Art sale this holiday Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. kicks off a month of activities at Nelles Manor Museum.

The Manor is taking advantage of the summer weather and lifting COVID restrictions to hold two event in early August.

Those interested can come by and peruse a selection of vintage and handmade art available for purchase. Refreshement will also be one sale.

Then, on Aug. 8, there will be a concert on the Manor grounds put on by New Vintage Winds, who will play Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’. The event runs from 1-4 p.m., with music starting at 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be available.

Space for the concert is limited, so book lawn space on Eventbrite.ca sooner than later. Guests must bring their own chairs/blankets.

COVID restrictions are in place and masks will be required for both events. Call 289-235-7755 for more info.