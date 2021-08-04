Cyclists pay respects to fallen

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

More than 50 cyclists took to the lake front trail in Grimsby last Wednesday to pay respects to a fellow rider who was struck and killed in Beamsville last week, and to show solidarity with his family.

The memorial ride began at the Casablanca Inn and proceeded down the North Service Rd. to Olive Street and around back.

Event organizer David Winckler said he was happy to see the cyclist community come together for this cause.

“As a cycling community- as a community in general- we care,” he said.

Many of the local cyclists knew the deceased from crossing paths with him while out riding, and many have even shared the path he was struck on, Winckler added.

“Cars and bikes have to share the road, but drivers need to remember that we don’t have the same protection that they have in a vehicle,” he said.