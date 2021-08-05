NewsNow Podcast Episode 17: Motors N’ Music Festival lookahead ft. Ron Baker

West Niagara’s newest car festival pulls into Grimsby’s Southward Park this Labour Day weekend. Motor N’ Music will be an event that combines a car show with a music festival and will be full of fun for the whole family.

For this episode, Mike invites on Ron Baker, the man behind this new festival as well as other car shows across the Golden Horseshoe to give listeners a peek under the hood of this new event.

This episode is a supplement to a story originally published in the NewsNow August 5 edition.