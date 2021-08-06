Music N’ Motors Sept. 4

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

No need to go all the way to Route 66 to get your kicks.

Fans of tunes and cars can get the best of both worlds at Grimsby’s newest community event: the Motors N’ Music Festival, which will pull into Southward Community Park this Labour Day weekend.

The event will take place Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The festival is the brainchild of Ron Baker, the driving force behind similar events such as the Burlington Downtown Car Show.

Baker said Grimsby is the perfect spot for an event like this.

“I’m really excited about this,” he said. “I’m excited about [Southward] park. I’m excited about Grimsby.”

Baker said he was first turned on to the idea thanks to a discusison with a Grimsby resident, Rob Hattin, who organizes another “motorized” event.

Baker noted he was looking for a large, open space to be able to host a show, since his Burlington show had been cancelled for two years in a row thanks to COVID.

Baker was then steered towards Grimsby Coun. Reg Freake who networked it locally in hopes a major event could be cultivated for the town.

Southward Park turned out to be the perfect spot for Baker.

“I was really impressed with the size of the facility there,” he said.

Location size is important, since the event will showcase 150 cars, live music, and still need space for COVID-safe distancing.

Motors are just one part of the event. The festival is also going to feature a solid line-up of musicians. Baker said this won’t just be mood music, either.

“I’ve always had live music at my events, but this is the first time that it’ll be positioned as strongly as the cars,” he said.

Live bands will perform from 2 p.m. to close. There will vendor displays, food kiosks, kids’ activities and a beer and wine tent serving local products.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for teens and kids enter for free.

There will be shuttle buses available from downtown Grimsby and Peach King Arena, to let people visit the show without worrying about parking.

More details will be released as they develop.