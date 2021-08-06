Swans took flight July 1

Although Lions Clubs International discontinued its Lioness Club program, the women volunteers of West Niagara aren’t ready to sing a swan song.

Instead, they have reformed as Swans- ‘Service: we assist, nurture, support’- a province-wide organization made up of the former Lioness Club chapters.

July 1, the local Beamsville and District Lioness Club became the West Niagara Swans Club.

Clara Terryberry, president of not just the West Niagara Swans Club but also of the entire Ontario Swans Club said the members of the new clubs will continue as they always have.

“We’re going to do the same thing as Lionesses, including working with our Lions,” she said. “We are just doing it all with a new name.”

The Swans will also run fundraising events throughout the year. Proceeds from the public will go back into helping the community and running Swans service projects, which allow them to help throughout the community by way of physical or in-kind donations.

To get involved with the West Niagara Swans Club, contact president Clara Terryberry at 905-957-3128, secretary Kim VanRooy at 905-931-4943 or by email at westniagaraswans@gmail.com.

This first official meeting of the West Niagara Swans will take place at the Lions Hall on 4283 Mountain st. in Beamsville starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.