The laughs keep coming at the weekly Comedy Night in Grimsby, with last Wednesday’s performance.

The shows continue on Aug. 11 with headliner Ian Sirota, with Xulf Ali, Alicia Rose and Mike Payne.

As per usual, the show starts at 7 p.m. at Grimsby’s Coronation Park.

DIA president Mike WIlliscraft said this event is perfect for the whole family.

“Bring your lawn chair, bring your kids and enjoy an evening full of great laughs,” said Williscraft.