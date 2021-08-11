Sessanta touring event drives big cash for WLMH

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Sessanta Miglia’s sixth year will be one to remember.

The annual exotic car rally which starts each year at Grimsby’s Peach King Arena had a banner year when it comes to fundraising with a local resident adding to the pot in support of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Donor Blair McKeil added $100,000 to the coffers and issued a challenge to West Niagara’s businesses to come up with a total pledge that either matches or exceeds his commitment by Labour Day.

“We raised either $125,000 or $225,000 depending on how enthusiatically our local businesses get behind Blair’s challenge,” said event organizer Rob Hattin.

“We already have some businesses show-ing interest in meeting the challenge.”

The Sessanta Miglia itself was well-attended with exotic cars, their drivers and sight-seers there to view the motored menangerie.

“The turn out was fabulous, 90 per cent of the people here were from out of town and they came here to support the hospital.,” said Hattin.

“The exotic car culture is pretty strong, and this is also one of the first post-Covid events in Canada. There’s pent-up energy.”

The drivers followed a route through Grimsby to the Bench Brewery in Lincoln where they enjoyed a special luncheon.