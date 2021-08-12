NewsNow Podcast Episode 18: Sessanta Miglia ft. Rob Hattin

The 7th annual Sessanta Miglia exotic car drive has come and sped off into the sunset for another year. However, 2021 will remain a particularly special year, not only because it’s one of the first large events as the Covid Pandemic fades, but also because this year the event raised more than $125,000 for the WLMH.

To get a sneak peek under the hood, Mike invited on Sessanta co-founder and yearly organizer Rob Hattin to run through the highlights.

This episode is a supplement to a story that was originally printed in the Aug 12 edition of NewsNow, which can be read here.