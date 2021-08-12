Nominees sought for West Lincoln Chamber awards

The West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the businesses and organizations that make the West Lincoln community strong with the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year Awards.

There are six categories of nominations, including a new one that reflects the challenges of the recent pandemic: the Business Resilience Award.

The Call for Nominations is open until August 31, and residents can submit them online at westlincolnchamber.com

The Awards event will be held on Thursday, October 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. virtually.