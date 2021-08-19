NewsNow Podcast Episode 19: The Niagara Gateway Information Centre ft. Brian Purdy

Although Summer is already beginning to wane, Niagara tourism is still going strong.

For most tourists coming from the GTA area and beyond, Grimsby is the first stop before heading into the rest of the region. That’s what makes the Niagara Gateway Information Centre so perfectly placed. The tourism info centre sits right at the entrance to the Niagara Gateway building and exists to help direct visitors from all over towards various sites through out the Niagara Region.

Brian Purdy has run the info centre since it first launched in 2017, and has his fingers on the pulse of all things Niagara Tourism. This week he sat with Mike to share what the Centre will be doing now that it’s reopened.