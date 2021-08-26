NewsNow Podcast Episode 20: Handling Specialty Royal Caribbean Contract ft. Tom Beach

Handling Specialty is a Grimsby-based company that manufacture all sort of custom material handling machines. This means more than just shipping lifts however. As this week’s guest, Tom Beach, president of Handling Specialty explains, his company works in a diverse number of fields. This includes entertainment, aerospace and more.

On this episode, Beach talks about contract his company has to create world-class, custom water-stages for entertainment events on Royal Caribbean’s new line of cruise ships. All this work and design is done by folks from right here in West Niagara who work at Handling Specialty.