“Save a Seat” campaign rolled out for WNSS theatre

The fundraising team supporting West Niagara Secondary School’s proposed theatre has launched its “Save a Seat” campaign for seat dedications.

There are three levels of donation:

• Rows 1-2 – $2,000;

• Rows 3-5 – $1,500, and;

• Upper Section – $300.

“It was important to the campaign cabinet, and is important to the facility, to emphasize that it is a Community Theatre,” said Mat Miller, current Grimsby Secondary School principal, who is slated be WNSS’s first principal.

“These seat dedications are meant to reflect the critical role of the community in the arts, and the fact that this is a shared and easily booked resource for West Niagara.”

General donations can be made at: westniagara.dsbn.org/fundraiser.

Donors will be listed on the donor wall under the level at which they qualify, and previous donors of $300 or more will be contacted around a seat dedication with no additional cost. Donation receipts for tax purposes are issued at the time of donation.

Questions can be directed to Miller at: Grimsby Secondary School, 5 Boulton Ave., Grimsby, ON L3M 1H6 – or call 905-945-5416.