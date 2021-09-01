Motors N Music kicks off Saturday

The inaugural Motors N Music festival pulls into Grimsby’s Southward Park this Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event is both a car show full of rare and exotic models – as part of a juried show – and a live music concert.

“We are excited about the event. It has come together very well,” said organizer Ron Baker.

“We have arranged the layout to consider all COVID protocols, something which concerns many. Also, with limited parking on-site, we’ve planned a shuttle from downtown to make access easy.”

The shuttle will start at the Peach King Centre (PKC) then go the heart of downtown in front of the current Craig Budd Desjardins Insurance location at 49 Main St. W.

The shuttle runs from the PKC every 30 minutes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aside from music and motors, there will be food kiosks, kids’ activities, a beer & wine tent, and more.

Grimsby Downtown Improvement Area Board will also host a “welcome desk” on site to answer visitors’ questions.

“The event is a perfect opportunity to showcase our community to visitors from across southern Ontario. I’m looking forward to seeing how this event evolves as I know Ron has great plans,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan, also a member of Grimsby DIA board.