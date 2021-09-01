NewsNow Podcast Episode 21: Save Main Street ft. Ronald Schroder and Ruxandra Bucataru

Ron Schroder and Ruxandra Bucataru from the ‘SaveMainStreet’ resident group joined Mike this episode to explain why their organization will be present at the tribunal meeting to fight this development.

They discuss a number of issues ranging from parking, traffic congestion, uncharacteristic density and the importance of preserving heritage.

To sign up and speak up in support of SaveMainStreet at this tribunal email your name and your address to info@savemainstreet.ca with the subject line “#PL210286 – I support SaveMainStreet representation and participant status”.

To find out more on the group, its goals and how to help, visit their website, savemainstreet.ca.