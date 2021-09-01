Winds cause Grimsby hydro havoc

High winds over the weekend caused two lengthy power outages for much of Grimsby, both taking just over an hour to clear up.

While some had their dinner hour interrupted with the first outage Sunday afternoon about 4:30 p.m., others may not have noticed the second outage just after midnight.

The first outage was caused by tree limbs falling on power lines on Mountain Road. This knocked out power to about 1,500 homes.

“We had three staff members patrolling our lines for accurate fault detection prior to reconnecting customers. Power was restored to all customers at 5:38 p.m.,” said Remy Fernandes, Grimsby Power’s president and CEO.

The second outage had a large tree limb falling on a line on Kerman Avenue at Hazelwood. This, too, knocked out power to 1,500 homes.

“Our lines staff was available before the stroke of midnight and they patrolled the area. Once again, the tree limb was removed from our lines and we reconnected at about 1:15 a.m.”