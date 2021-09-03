GBF receives nutritious donation

Niagara Nutrition Partners (NNP) donated $20,000 in Food Basics grocery gift cards to the Grimsby Benevolent Fund (GBF) to distribute to families with children registered for the Grimsby organization’s Back-To-School Program.

NPP program manager, Jess Stephenson presented GBF director of programs, Ashley Marr with the gift cards August 25.

Under normal circumstances, NNP provides students in 184 school programs across the Niagara Region a nutritious breakfast, lunch and/or snack daily. Stephenson said that the pandemic requires the program to adapt.

“In our current pandemic world, we have seen an increased need due to parents losing jobs, illness, family separation – really, an array of reasons a child may not have access to healthy and filling foods,” she said.

Marr said that her organization is happy to partner with NNP.

“All of our registered families with children will receive a grocery gift card that will allow them the autonomy to select healthy, assorted school snacks,” said Marr. “We are extremely grateful to be a recipient of this kind, generous donation that will assist with children and youth developing healthy bodies and healthy minds!”