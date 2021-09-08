NewsNow E-Edition September 2, 2021

KofC Smithville bottle drive Sept. 11

Saved up any more empties? If so, it’s just in time for the St. Martin of Tours Knights of Columbus bottle drive this Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus Smithville Council will be hosting a bottle drive at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Empties will be taken via drivethru in the St. Martin’s Church parking lot.

Proceeds from the drive will go towards the Knights’ support of local charities.

The drive will accept all beer, wine, spirit and coolers empties including bottles, cans, bags and plastic containers.

The Knights are also offering at home pick up. To register for a pick-up or for more info, call 905-327-3004 and email your address to joynerdoug22@gmail.com.

