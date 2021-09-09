UPDATE – Teen found – MISSING PERSON – NRPS Searching for 13 Year Old in Grimsby

UPDATE from NRP – The 13 year old missing male has been located outside the Niagara Region. Out of respect for the next of kin no further information is being released.

Original Post:

8 District Grimsby office of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old male.

Wednesday (Sept. 8) at approximately 10:15 p.m., Morgan Caissie is believed to have left the family home on foot. The family home is in the area of Livingston Road and Merritt Crescent in Grimsby.

A male fitting Morgan’s description was later seen near the Stoney Creek Costco at approximately midnight that same night.

Officers have learned that Morgan may be heading to the Hamilton area.

Morgan is described as:

Male, white

5’7ft.

Thin build

Brush cut hair / bald

Morgan is believed to be wearing:

Black t-shirt with white “faith>fear” (see photo)

Black athletic pants

Black high-top shoes- with white stripes

Jordan brand backpack – black with a red symbol.

Carrying a carved walking stick.

Morgan’s family and the police are concerned for his safety and welfare. Anyone who may have seen him or have information on his location are asked to call the police at 905-688-4111, extension 1009336.