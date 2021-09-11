Opinion: Important process started Friday

It was a relatively simple part of the planning appeal process, but it marked the start of something which will, essentially, determine whether or not Grimsby’s east end gets significantly overdeveloped or if, somehow, common sense prevails.

The appeal process has been significantly stacked for the developers’ point of view, so it will be a difficult row to hoe for residents and Town planning staff who opposed the seven-storey proposal submitted for the Cole’s Florst site by Losani Homes.

Of late, some members of the former town council have chimed in noting a proposed hospital corridor study which was killed by the current council in early 2018 would, somehow, have been a saviour from the prospects now faced.

This is completely false. The study, supported by Niagara Region, would have led to a change in zoning to “mixed use” similar to Winston Road. This would have allowed up to six storeys AND the dreaded “bonusing” – allowing developers to buy more height, essentially. Here we go! M.W.