NewsNow Podcast Episode 22: Hike for Hospice 2021 ft. Pamela Blackwood

Once again, McNally House Hospice’s annual Hike for Hospice will be taking place in the Fall. Unlike last year, the hospice event will be taking place in person once more, although those still uncomfortable with larges crowds can choose to participate virtually as with last year.

In this episode Mike is joined by McNally House executive director Pamela Blackwood, explains how the event will keep up Covid precautions while taking place in person. She also discusses the hospice’s plans to expand with more beds, more space, and a future day hospice wing.