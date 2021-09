West Lincoln Community Care (WLCC) is set to help its food bank clients in West Lincoln celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal hamper program.

The food bank will distribute these hampers during the week of Sept. 27.

Donations will be appreciated at this time. Donors can give food donations to the WLCC food bank, or monetary donations via e-transfer to wlcc@bellnet.ca. Include a name, address and indicate that the donation is for the Thanksgiving program.