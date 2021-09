Grimsby Music LIVE@The Woolverton wraps up its inaugural season tonight with a grand finale show at 13 Mountain St.

Event organizers Jon and Sara Acheson have invited back all of the performers for a final show to close off the outdoor stage.

The outdoor concert will begin at its usual start time of 4 p.m.

Event sponsor Harley Valentine will also announce who will become the Woolverton art gallery’s artists in residence’ starting October 1 during the show.