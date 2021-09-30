Fantasy of Trees returns in November

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

The Grimsby Rotary Club’s annual Fantasy of Trees will be returning in person for its 22nd year starting in November.

From Nov. 26-Dec. 6, visitors can come marvel at the collection of trees, wreathes and other items, and also bid on a chance to win their favourites from a raffle draw.

Hours run 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants can buy sheets of 25 tickets for $10 or three sheets for $20.

This year marks the return of the event to an in person format, which will be set up at the Grimsby Museum. Covid protocols are in place and visitors will need proof of vaccination. However there will be an online silent auction available.

Check: fantasyoftrees.ca for more on this.

Event organizer Joan Whitson said that the Rotary Club was confident early on that it would be safe to do a physical Fantasy of Trees again. She added that safety is still a top priority.

“We felt we wanted to ease into it, that we ought to do a scaled down version,” Whitson said. “We will be following all the Covid protocols and there will be a cashless option to pay for tickets.”

There will be 20 trees and 20 wreaths, which Whitson said the club thought would be a “good number”. Other trees will be exclusively online, including four deluxe decorated trees.

The Rotary Club has also put out a call for businesses to sponsor the event, also Whitman said it is very sensitive to the fact that many are hurting from the pandemic.

She asked businesses that are interested in becoming sponsors to reach out via email at: jwhitson@kent.net.

As with last year, the lead sponsor for the event will be Grimsby Hyundai. Sharon Rizzuto from IPC Securities will also be a major sponsor.