Hit the Harvest Routes this weekend

Harvest Routes returns to West Lincoln for another year this weekend on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 2.

There will be workshops and fun for the whole family held at Township facilities across West Lincoln.

Those interested can sign up for workshops at the following locations:

• West Lincoln Community Centre- The Watering Can Workshops;

• Wellandport Community Centre- My Painted House Workshops; and

• Caistor Community Centre- Ang Design Shop Workshops.

Workshops take place at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Participants must register in advance via phone: 905-957-3346 ext. 4682 or email: recreation@westlincoln.ca. Please include full names along with a phone number or email address to be reached at.

Workshops cost $15 per person and require face coverings, ID and proof of vaccination.

Registrants can participate in one workshop per day due to limited spaces available.