No overtime for Grimsby council

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Crickets.

That is all Mayor Jeff Jordan heard when he he asked for a mover and seconder on a motion to extend Grimsby council past the 11 p.m. hour.

For the second time in recent months, council members rejected a motion which eventually got to the floor to waive the procedural bylaw which calls to end business at 11 p.m.

One night which started at 6 p.m. with Committee of The Whole – which covered a lot of ground – several oddities arose.

Coun. Randy Vaine was not visible on the Zoom the entire meeting and dropped out at some point – town clerk Sarah Kim was unsure at what point – and missed several votes as well as a large part of the meeting.

As well, Coun. John Dunstall continued his string of phoning into the Zoom call which made for several awkward moments to either get him into conversation or voting. This has gone on for about a month.

TRANSIT

Reg. Coun. Wayne Fertich told council the Lincoln/Grimsby transit committee has set up a website: movingtransitforward.ca and urged residents to fill out a survey there.