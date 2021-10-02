Opinion: Lions a great community example

Congratulations to Doug Burton and Roger Judge on their recognition as Life Members of the Beamsville & District Lions Club.

Anyone who has dealt with the Lions in the last couple of decades would undoubtedly have come across these two gentlemen. They are part of group which gets things done for the community in many, many ways.

While they are stellar examples of community volunteers, it is a shame more men and women do not recognize the value of their efforts. Yes, people will agree they’ve done great things, but how many will say, “I’m in” when asked about turn out of a meeting or help at an event.

Service clubs and volunteers drive our communities. If you have time, learn from the example of these two fine gents, and give a few hours of your time each month to make our community stronger. M.W.