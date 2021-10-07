Hat Trick 2021 off and running

For the 26th consecutive year – save for an NHL work stoppage – Hat Trick Hockey gets underway this week.

“With all that is going on, it’s great to get back to something that is just for fun, and bragging rights,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

Grimsby Ford returns as the Grand Prize ($1,000) sponsor with Giant Tiger Grimsby offering second and third place prizes.

Entrants don’t need to be at the top to win, though, with Canadian Tire Grimsby, Cole’s Florist, Gino’s Pizza, Tim Horton’s Grimsby and Teddy’s Sports Bar sponsoring weekly gift certificates.

A set of four Leafs tickets – for the Friday, Oct. 22 game vs San Jose Sharks are also up for grabs, courtesy of prize sponsor Dr. Ches MacNeil.

Entries must be submitted to NewsNow’s office by Monday, Oct. 25 – but for the Early Bird, the deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.