NewsNow Podcast Episode 25: WLMH Take it to the Finish Line ft. Andrew Smith

After two decades of heartbreak, struggle and passion, the people of West Niagara will finally get their new hospital. As the project moves ever closer to the shovels in the ground, the WLMH Foundation is moving quickly to get the final pieces funding needed to get the project over the finish line.

Hence the “Take it to the Finish” campaign, which is all about getting the final funding in place for new equipment, room furnishing and so on, which all falls under the local portion of the construction bill.

In this episode Mike is joined by Andrew Smith from the WLMH Foundation, who explains the goals of the campaign, its scope and also the timeline for the hospital build.