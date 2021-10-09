Opinion: Let’s fix that post haste

1:58:33

“Huh, no it wasn’t”

That was Coun. Randy Vaine’s response when Coun. Lianne Vardy asked him to show his face at Monday’s council meeting Zoom while an Integrity Commissioner complaint against him was dealt with and contended his camera was working after Vaine said it was not.

The time on the meeting recording is noted at the top.

While Vaine was removing the object from the camera view, Coun. Kevin Ritchie was busy explaining how Vaine’s camera was, indeed, broken as the item slipped from view.

So who is lying to who, Mr. Vaine?

NewsNow will gladly pay to have a tech person of its choosing come to your home to fix said “not working” camera if you could just supply your new home address I will dispatch someone post haste.

Now what community did you move to….?

Please advise… M.W.