Events on the Thirty, the group behind the Thirty Road Market has planned a special event for October. This event, The Spirits Festival, will combine Halloween spookiness with a wide selection of Craft Distilleries & Breweries. There is also an extensive list of live bands that will be performing.

In this episode, Mike was joined by event director Nicki Inch who explained all the ins and outs of this event which is slated to take place on the weekend of Halloween.