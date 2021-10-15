NewsNow E-Edition October 14 2021

Knights of Columbus bottle drive Oct. 16

The Grimsby Knights of Columbus will hold their fall drivethru bottle drive on Saturday.

The event will take place in the St. Joseph Parish parking lot on 135 Livingston Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

