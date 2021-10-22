MISSING PERSON – 17-yea-old Sabrina Pereira missing from Grimsby

The Niagara Regional Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public to locate and ensure the well-being of 17-year-old Sabrina Pereira.

Sabrina has been reported missing and was last seen in the Grimsby area on Oct. 16, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m.. Sabrina may have headed to the Toronto area. Her means of travel is unknown.

Sabrina is described as female, 5’7”, thin build, olive complexion, long brown hair with blonde tips, and a nose piercing.

Sabrina was last seen wearing a black Nike brand jacket, a blue sweater, dark grey jeans, black Jordan brand runners, and a green camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sabrina are requested to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, extension 1009023.