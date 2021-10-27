Hometown Hockey coming to Grimsby Nov. 27-29

Rogers’ Hometown Hockey is coming to Grimsby Nov. 27-29.

The announcement was made Monday night during Rogers broadcast of the Leafs-Hurricanes game with Town of Grimsby releasing details immediately after.

Grimsby’s Peach King Centre will be hub for the event which brings with it an array of features, including: hockey-themed activities, local vendors and entertainment to Grimsby.

Following the weekend’s festivities, a live Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast hosted by Ron Mac-Lean and Tara Slone will take place Monday evening, live from the Peach King Centre during the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks game.

“We are thrilled to host Roger’s Hometown Hockey this year” said Mayor Jeff Jordan. “Grimsby has a unique hockey heritage and legacy that we look forward to sharing and celebrating with the nation. We are thankful to Rogers, Sportsnet, and all event partners for bringing this opportunity to our community.”

Jordan also thanked fellow Coun. Reg Freake, whom he credited with making the initiative happen.

“This is all Reg. He worked his business contacts at Rogers going back three years and he deserves all credit for getting this done. It’s very exciting to have this opportunity to showcase our town and it will really serve as a kick-off to our centennial celebrations which will take place throughout 2022,” said Jordan.