NewsNow Podcast Episode 28: Lincoln’s The Benchlands and Rotary Park

This episode is a double-feature as Mike sits down with Town of Lincoln tourism coordinator, Brittany Bazylewski and director of community services, Shannon McKay to discuss big things happening in Lincoln.

In the first half of the episode, Brittany explains the Town’s new “Benchlands” tourism branding, and its significance towards Lincoln’s sense of space, heritage and more.

In the second half, Shannon covers Beamsville’s brand new Rotary Park, along with all its features, installments and other fun aspects.

This episode is a supplement to several stories that appeared in the Oct. 28 edition of NewsNow. You can read an e-edition at the following link:

https://www.wn3.ca/2021/10/27/newsnew-e-edition-october-28-2021/