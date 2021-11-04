NewsNow Podcast Episode 29: Remembering West Lincoln‘s Great War Veterans ft. Joanne McLaren

Local author, Joanne McLaren honours the men of West Lincoln who went off to fight in the Great War with her new book ‘Veterans of West Lincoln – WWI.’ Through detailed and painstaking research, McLaren gathered the names and records of hundreds of soldiers who came from the three communities that make up modern day West Lincoln to tell their stories and ensure they are never forgotten.

In this episode, McLaren joins Mike to talk about the genesis of her book, and her process for bring the history of so many men back to life in her book.

This episode is a supplement to the story ‘All West Lincoln WWI vets chronicled in new book,’ which can be found in the November 4, 2021 edition of NewsNow.