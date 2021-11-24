DIA’s Ladies Night a great start

With retailers and restaurants all having very busy nights, Grimsby DIA’s Ladies Night promotion kicked off a series of major downtown events.

“Main Street was busy all night, full of laughing and energy. It was great to see,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan, who also operates Jordan’s Flowers downtown.

Lisa Deelen, who operates Wicked Things Baskets and Gifts agreed.

“It was fantastic. Lots of activity and sales. The community support is overwhelming and helps keep us open. Ladies Night was a lot of fun,” said Deelen.

With the DIA $500 Shopping Spree program underway, attention will turn to next week’s Comedy Night in Grimsby show at Forty Public House on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m., with no cover, adult content.

The next night, the DIA will host its Moonlight Madness event with stores open until 9 p.m., jazz artist Juliet Dunn will perform, horse and wagon rides will be available, free hot chocolate in the Main Street courtyard, Santa’s elves will be giving out candy canes and Grimsby Celebration Choir strolling carollers will sing on the street and in shops.

“It’s a great time of year to be downtown. We had a great Ladies Night and we’re looking ahead to a couple of big weekends coming up,” said Carole De Silva Piques, who operates Home Sweet Home Decor.