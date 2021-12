Kathy Smart of Grimsby is the Week 2 winner of Grimsby DIA’s $500 Shopping Spree prize.

Kathy was shopping at Mrs. Greenway, her favourite shop, to gain her entry into the weekly promotion.

She has split her winnings for gift certificates to Mrs. Greenway, Giant Tiger and Cocoon Home Decor & Gifts.

Weekly draws continue up to Dec. 24. Just spend $25 or more at any downtown Grimsby business and email your receipt to:

shoplocal@wn3.ca