Assault charge for Grimsby hockey player, 17

The initial investigation by officers determined that over the weekend of Dec. 10-12, a minor hockey tournament was held in the Towns of Grimsby and Lincoln. During a Dec.10 game at the Fleming Centre a player (goalie) “intentionally” struck an opposing player in the head with their stick. The suspect was ejected from the game and tournament.

The victim attended a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was assigned to 8 District detectives.

On Jan. 11, detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Grimsby for the offence of:

Assault with a Weapon – Sec. 267(a)(1) CC

The male was released on a Form 9 Undertaking with a future court date.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Regional Police from identifying the arrested 17-year-old.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1025400.