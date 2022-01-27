Teddy’s sold to downtown neighbour

What started as a dream of Teddy Jaskula Sr. to own a bar/restaurant will culminate this April when Teddy’s Sports bar officially changes hands.

Owners Sandy Jaskula and her brother Teddy Jr. announced last week, after 58 years – the tavern, the hotel, Teddy’s – the 30 Main St. W. property has been sold.

“We never thought it might happen,” said Sandy, who noted they have been looking for a buyer for about five years.

The restaurant has a special

meaning for many in the area as it has been a downtown anchor and constant community supporter for decades.

Post-game festivities from virtually every sport, major community events such as the Grimsby Kinsmen Club’s annual mini-putt tournament, the Tree of Hope event run at Christmas for many years, Hockey Night in Grimsby events with the likes of Johnny Bower attending in support of local charities and many, many more have become part of the town’s fabric.

“There’s been a lot of tears. It was a tough decision,” said Sandy.

“But it was time,” added Teddy Jr.

Teddy Sr. and his wife, Jenny, came to town in 1964 after purchasing the

location to fulfill a dream, said Sandy.

At that time, it was still a divided room a men-only side and all had to be 19 to enter.

When Sandy and Teddy Jr. took over, they changed the theme entirely and the rest, as they say is history.

The good news many in the area will be concerned about is, ‘what will

happen to Teddy’s?’

New owner, Boone Dog Inc. and

Kevin Luttjehuizen (who many will

recognize as owner of Harmony Jewellers), has the answer, along with Simon Duong, who acquired the business.

“Simon had already told me he would like to continue the tradition of Teddy’s and take the restaurant business over and we could likely do a deal,” said Kevin.

“Teddy, Sandy, Simon and I quickly got on the same page. We all wanted the same thing, for Teddy’s to remain the amazing historic gathering place that it’s been for the last six decades.”

With this deal, that will be the case. Watch next week’s NewsNow for more details.