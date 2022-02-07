Hamilton man faces murder charge in death of Paul Pender

A 31-year-old Hamilton man faces a second degree murder charge in the death of Grimsby resident Paul Pender.
Last Thursday, Feb. 3, Haldimand OPP and other emergency services responded to a 911 call at a cottage in Selkirk on Lake Erie.
Pender, 54, of Grimsby, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Pender was a well-known, highly regarded winemaker at Tawse Winery.
The incident is being investigated by the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Bradley House faces the murder charge. The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charge.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
If you choose to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com .