Thompson earns Lt. Governor’s heritage award

Long-time heritage advocate and volunteer Bill Thompson has been honoured with the Lieutenant Governor’s Ontario Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Thompson received the award at the virtual presentation on Thursday, Feb. 24.

He has been very active at Nelles Manor Museum as a board member, treasurer and all round volunteer – a board he has been a part of since the beginning of the Museum in 2016.

Thompson is also a member of the Events Committee and supports the Nelles Manor Museum in a variety of ways, including:

• tour guide

• fundraising

• gardening and property maintenance

• event assistance, and

• materials distribution.

“Bill has brought his extensive experience of heritage, nonprofit organizations, and financial expertise for the betterment of Nelles Manor Museum,” said Kate Pyatt, museum manager.

Thompson has also been active for over 30 years, as a member of the Halton County Radial Railway Museum, and is a former director of the Grimsby Museum Board of Management, where he served for several years as Chair.